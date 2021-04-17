KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Public figures in Ukraine will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine "out of turn," the country's Health Minister Maxym Stepanov stated on Friday.

Previously, the Health Ministry allowed priority vaccinations to celebrities with residual doses of coronavirus vaccines to popularize inoculation among the public.

"Before I set out to the studio, I had signed an order, we made changes. We removed all public figures in regards to residual doses. Now there will be no more residual doses for vaccinating public figures, among others. Only people who fall under the [requirements for] first or second stage of vaccination", Stepanov said in a broadcast by Ukraine tv channel.

He stressed that currently those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include health workers, people over 80 and those who live in nursing homes and boarding schools. The minister also noted the country has received significantly less vaccines than previously planned.

The mass vaccination campaign kicked off in the country on February 24. So far, Ukraine received a shipment of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca and a first batch of Chinese CoronaVac. On Friday, Kiev got 117,000 Pfizer vaccines through the WHO-backed Covax mechanism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the country had signed a deal for another 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, set to be delivered in 2021.