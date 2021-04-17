UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Public Figures No Longer Given Priority COVID Vaccinations - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine's Public Figures No Longer Given Priority COVID Vaccinations - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Public figures in Ukraine will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine "out of turn," the country's Health Minister Maxym Stepanov stated on Friday.

Previously, the Health Ministry allowed priority vaccinations to celebrities with residual doses of coronavirus vaccines to popularize inoculation among the public.

"Before I set out to the studio, I had signed an order, we made changes. We removed all public figures in regards to residual doses. Now there will be no more residual doses for vaccinating public figures, among others. Only people who fall under the [requirements for] first or second stage of vaccination", Stepanov said in a broadcast by Ukraine tv channel.

He stressed that currently those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include health workers, people over 80 and those who live in nursing homes and boarding schools. The minister also noted the country has received significantly less vaccines than previously planned.

The mass vaccination campaign kicked off in the country on February 24. So far, Ukraine received a shipment of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca and a first batch of Chinese CoronaVac. On Friday, Kiev got 117,000 Pfizer vaccines through the WHO-backed Covax mechanism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the country had signed a deal for another 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, set to be delivered in 2021.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Kiev February TV All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

26 seconds ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

15 minutes ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

25 minutes ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

25 minutes ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

25 minutes ago

Rome red tape causes bodies to pile up

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.