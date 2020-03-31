KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted at its extraordinary meeting a law that lifts the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land from July 1, 2021.

The decision was backed by 259 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

The document has yet to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.