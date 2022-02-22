UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Rada Adopts Statement Calling On Russia To Withdraw Recognition Of DPR, LPR

Ukraine's Rada Adopts Statement Calling on Russia to Withdraw Recognition of DPR, LPR

The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Tuesday, adopted a statement calling on Russia to withdraw the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Tuesday, adopted a statement calling on Russia to withdraw the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR).

The decision was supported by 336 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

