KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, has approved declaring a state of emergency all around the country for 30 days except for the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions starting from 22:00 GMT, February 23.

The decision was supported by 335 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes.