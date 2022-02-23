KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Vekhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, on Wednesday has registered a draft resolution appealing to the UN General Assembly to exclude Russia from the United Nations.

The document dubbed "A draft resolution on appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly on the Russia's exclusion from the United Nations" has been registered on Wednesday.

The resolution has yet to be published.