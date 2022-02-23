UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Rada Registers Draft Resolution On Appeal To UNGA On 'Excluding' Russia From UN'

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Ukraine's Rada Registers Draft Resolution on Appeal to UNGA on 'Excluding' Russia From UN'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Vekhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, on Wednesday has registered a draft resolution appealing to the UN General Assembly to exclude Russia from the United Nations.

The document dubbed "A draft resolution on appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly on the Russia's exclusion from the United Nations" has been registered on Wednesday.

The resolution has yet to be published.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Parliament From

Recent Stories

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

9 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

52 minutes ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

1 hour ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

2 hours ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>