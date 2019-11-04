UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Radical Armed Groups Shell Petrivske In Run-Up To Planned Troop Pullout - DPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine's Radical Armed Groups Shell Petrivske in Run-Up to Planned Troop Pullout - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Ukraine's radical armed groups have shelled the settlement of Petrivske in a bid to disrupt the planned troop disengagement in the area, the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the DPR reported that Ukraine's nationalist groups had arrived in the area of troop disengagement, raising concerns over the possibility of provocative actions on their side to thwart the process.

"From ... organizational measures, the radicals have moved to practical actions to escalate tensions with a view to disrupting the disengagement of forces. Yesterday, the settlement of Petrivske was subjected to a grenade attack by armed groups of Ukraine, which was recorded in an official report of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire," a DPR militia spokesman told reporters.

According to the spokesman, this week, the Ukrainian military has also stepped up aerial reconnaissance along the contact line.

He added that the DPR had downed "two enemy drones Phantom and Maverick" over the given period.

The sides to the Donbas conflict have earlier agreed to resume efforts to disengage troops near two settlements. On Friday, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near the settlement of Zolote.

After the disengagement near Zolote, the sides expect the same process to be launched in the area of Petrivske. On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially said that the Ukrainian army and the DPR militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4. The breakaway republic swiftly confirmed its readiness to start the disengagement at the set date.

The next day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, however, said that he expected the process to be postponed over alleged ceasefire violations. The DPR reiterated its commitment to start the pullout as scheduled.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Same Luhansk Donetsk November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

3 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

5 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

5 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

5 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.