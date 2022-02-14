UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Rejection Of Idea Of Joining NATO Would Be Step To Stabilize Situation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine's Rejection of Idea of Joining NATO Would Be Step to Stabilize Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukraine's rejection of the idea of joining NATO would be a step towards stabilizing the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine's somehow recorded refusal, Ukraine's confirmed refusal of the idea of joining NATO is a step that would significantly contribute to formulating a more meaningful response to Russian concerns," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the recent remark by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko on the possibility of renouncing the country's membership in NATO in order to avoid war, the Kremlin spokesman said that Kiev asked to clarify this, but the concept of worldview is unlikely to change.

"In this case, they also drew attention to the fact that Kiev asked to clarify the ambassador's opinion. This can hardly be taken as a fait accompli, in terms of changing the conceptual foreign policy outlook of Kiev. We know that completely different goals are indicated by the country's constitution," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

27 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

PSL 2022: What is schedule today?

32 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

17 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

17 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in ..

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>