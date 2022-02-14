MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukraine's rejection of the idea of joining NATO would be a step towards stabilizing the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine's somehow recorded refusal, Ukraine's confirmed refusal of the idea of joining NATO is a step that would significantly contribute to formulating a more meaningful response to Russian concerns," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the recent remark by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko on the possibility of renouncing the country's membership in NATO in order to avoid war, the Kremlin spokesman said that Kiev asked to clarify this, but the concept of worldview is unlikely to change.

"In this case, they also drew attention to the fact that Kiev asked to clarify the ambassador's opinion. This can hardly be taken as a fait accompli, in terms of changing the conceptual foreign policy outlook of Kiev. We know that completely different goals are indicated by the country's constitution," he said.