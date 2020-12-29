MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The rejection by the Ukrainian authorities of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) means planned extermination of people, Vadim Rabinovich, a lawmaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had set a task for Health Minister Maksym Stepanov to receive the vaccine in January, or at least in February 2020. According to Stepanov, technical documents have already been signed with the COVAX mechanism for the supply of 8 million doses of the vaccine.

"If we want to really overcome this situation with the coronavirus and we need vaccination in the country, I think that we still have to return to the Russian vaccine. ...If we tell everyone that we don't take the Russian vaccine, and they simply don't give it to us in the West, then this is a planned operation to exterminate the Ukrainian people," Rabinovich said on the 112 Ukraine tv channel.