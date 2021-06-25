It is difficult to make a comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statement on the possibility of holding a referendum on breaking all ties with Donbas as the relations are de facto non-existent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that the referendum could be an option of none of the settlement options in Donbas works.

"It is difficult to comment on such statements by the head of the Ukrainian state. For now, we can state that, in fact, all ties are de facto already severed. These regions were torn away by the Ukrainian state. If we are talking about formalizing this process, this situation and giving it a de jure character, of course, we can only express regret here. If there are any other ideas, then, probably, clarifications will follow," Peskov told reporters.