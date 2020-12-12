UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Rivne NPP Reports Energy Unit Blackout Due To Unknown Reasons - Operator

A power unit at the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Ukraine has disconnected from the grid for no apparent reason, with an inquiry into the blackout's possible cause being underway, state-owned nuclear company Energoatom said in a press release on Saturday

"On December 12 at 1:43 a.m. [23:43 GMT on Friday], Rivne NPP energy unit 1 disconnected from the grid. The shutdown was triggered automatically by the security system upon the shutdown of the unit's turbine.

There were no violations of limitations and conditions of safe operation," Energoatom said.

According to the press release, radiation, fire and environmental safety levels have not changed at the nuclear facility following the disruption.

"The shutdown's cause at power unit 1 is being clarified at the moment," the company added.

The plant's power unit 2 continues to operate as normal, the press release read. Power units 3 and 4 are under scheduled maintenance.

