KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Ukrainian ruling party, Servant of the People, vowed on Saturday to take all the efforts to ensure the safety of journalists, who are working in the country.

The statement, issued by the Servant of the People party, is dedicated to the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, which is celebrated on Saturday.

"We will do everything possible so that journalists, who live and work in Ukraine, will feel safe and will be really the Fourth Estate, which helps to make the country better," the party said in a statement.

Dozens of journalists have faced persecution, detention and attacks in Ukraine since former President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in 2014. Among the most blatant examples was the arrest of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Executive Director Kirill Vyshinsky, who was the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal at the time.