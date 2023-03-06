UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack On Bryansk Region - FSB

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Ukraine's Russian Volunteer Corps Founder Behind Attack on Bryansk Region - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"Kapustin was the organizer and direct participant in the attack on March 2, 2023, by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps on villages in the Bryansk region," the FSB said in a statement.

Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Oil Bryansk Volgograd March August Gas

Recent Stories

realme GT3 Combines Mind-bending Charging Technolo ..

Realme GT3 Combines Mind-bending Charging Technology with Safety and Battery Lon ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism dialogue starts in ..

Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism dialogue starts in Islamabad today

12 minutes ago
 Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s ..

Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s Bolan

40 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilatera ..

PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse secto ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.