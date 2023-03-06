MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, was behind the attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"Kapustin was the organizer and direct participant in the attack on March 2, 2023, by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps on villages in the Bryansk region," the FSB said in a statement.

Additionally, in August 2022, the FSB thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region, the statement read.