MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The new sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, including against the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, are caused by Kiev's fear of the growing popularity of opposition forces, these are political repressions unacceptable for civilized countries, the OSCE and the Council of Europe must properly assess this decision, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities, as well as eight persons (three Ukrainian and five Russian citizens), including against the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife.

"This is a politically motivated decision aimed at eliminating internal opponents of the current government. It is caused by its fear of the growing popularity of opposition forces. In civilized countries, such political repression is unacceptable," the source said.

"We call on the OSCE and the Council of Europe to give this a proper assessment," the source added.