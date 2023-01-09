UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's SBU Prepares Provocation In Kharkiv Region To Discredit Russian Army - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine's SBU Prepares Provocation in Kharkiv Region to Discredit Russian Army - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prepared a provocation using the bodies of civilians who died in the Kharkiv region in order to subsequently accuse Russia of torturing ordinary citizens, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian special services have prepared a new large-scale anti-Russian provocation aimed at discrediting the Russian armed forces and accusing Russian servicemen of allegedly committing war crimes. On the eve of Orthodox Christmas, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the SBU organized the digging up of graves in cemeteries in the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Velykyi Burluk, Shypuvate and Khatnje in the Kharkiv region, where local residents who died from natural causes were buried while Russian troops were in these areas from February 24 to September 6, 2022," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Kiev regime, through provocations, seeks to keep the attention of the West against the background in the absence of success on the battlefield.

"With these anti-human methods, the Kiev regime, against the background of the lack of any success on the battlefield, seeks to keep the attention of the Western audience to itself and convince its foreign partners of the need to continue its further support," the ministry said.

In late August, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was moving its troops in the regions of Kharkiv and Kherson to other positions and regrouped to continue the military operation in the Donbas more effectively.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to discredit Russian armed forces by staging provocations. In April, Ukrainian authorities and media distributed footage showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha and blamed the killings on Russian forces that withdrew from the city on March 30. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians died at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia Christmas Died Kherson Kharkiv Kiev February March April August September Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

3 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

5 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.