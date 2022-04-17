KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had instructed the chief of the Kherson port police to recruit local members of the Territorial Defense Forces for subversive work in the rear of the Russian troops, documents obtained by Sputnik show.

The police chief, Maksim Zharkov, communicated with SBU representatives via phone messenger apps.

A search at his apartment revealed that he had a cache of secret documents, grenades, and fuses, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

"The investigation revealed that Zharkov, at the direction of the SBU, recruited members of the territorial defense for sabotage work in the rear of the Russian troops," a Russian law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian investigators are now working on compiling a full list of the terrorist cell members, the spokesperson said.

The Ukrainian port city of Kherson has been under the control of Russian troops since February 24.