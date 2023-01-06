UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's SBU Sanctions 100 'International Observers' for Organizing Referendums

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has sanctioned 100 "international observers" for taking part in organizing referendums on the accession of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the war, SBU has identified over 6,000 organizers... SBU has initiated the imposition of NSDC's (the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine) sanctions against 100 Russia-controlled 'international observers,'" Dekhtiarenko said in a video on SBU's Telegram.

He said that all the "exposed persons" contributed to the holding of referendums on the accession of the territories to Russia, adding that investigative activities to identify other persons involved in organizing referendums are underway.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums, held from September 23-27, that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

