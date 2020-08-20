MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had prevented the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) from kidnapping a leader of the Donbas militia and taking him from Russia to Ukraine.

"In a special operation, the FSB has uncovered and thwarted an illegal operation of the Ukrainian special services, who aimed at kidnapping a Russian citizen, a leader of the Donbas militia who actively engaged in combat operations against the Ukrainian armed forces, on the Russian territory and forcibly transferring him to Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the FSB, Ukrainian citizens Andriy Baidala and Igor Mischenko coordinated the kidnapping operation. Baidala is known for cooperating with the SBU and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence directorate. The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) suspects him of organizing a number of terror attacks, including the one that resulted in the death of DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko back in 2018.

According to the FSB, Baidala and Mischenko tasked two groups of Russian criminals with organizing the abduction and promised to pay them $200,000 (14.6 million rubles).