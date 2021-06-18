UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Security Council Extends Sanctions Against Several Russian Citizens For 3 Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:19 PM

Ukraine's Security Council Extends Sanctions Against Several Russian Citizens for 3 Years

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decided to extend sanctions introduced in 2018 against legal entities and individuals, including citizens of Russia, Oleksiy Danilov, the council's secretary, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) - The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decided to extend sanctions introduced in 2018 against legal entities and individuals, including citizens of Russia, Oleksiy Danilov, the council's secretary, said on Friday.

Sanctions have been extended against Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, and Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

"On June 21, 2018, the NSDC imposed personal sanctions against some individuals and legal entities, enacted by decree ... These sanctions will expire on 21 June. Sanctions against all individuals and legal entities that were on this list have been extended," Danilov said at a briefing.

