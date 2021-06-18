UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Security Council Imposes Sanctions Against Head Of Rostec - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Ukraine's Security Council Imposes Sanctions Against Head of Rostec - Zelenskyy

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to impose sanctions against Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to impose sanctions against Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"The meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. At the suggestion of the Security Service of Ukraine, a decision was made to apply sanctions against D. Firtash, P. Fuks, S. Chemezov, M. Shelkov," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

More Stories From World

