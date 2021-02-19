UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Security Council Sanctions Opposition Politician Medvedchuk, His Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:19 PM

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities, as well as eight persons, including the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities, as well as eight persons, including the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

"Today, the National Security and Defense Council made a decision on 19 legal entities and eight individuals, who will be subject to appropriate sanctions by presidential decree ... As for the citizens to whom the sanctions have been applied, this is ... Mrs. Oksana Mikhailovna Marchenko, a citizen of Ukraine ... This is Medvedchuk Viktor Vladimirovich," Danilov said during a press conference.

According to the secretary, the sanctions apply to all Medvedchuk's property. Danilov added that the sanctions would be imposed for a period of three years.

There are five Russian citizens among eight sanctioned persons, he added.

