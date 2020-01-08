UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Security Council Says 11 Ukrainian Citizens Were On Board Of Crashed Boeing 737

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Ukraine's Security Council Says 11 Ukrainian Citizens Were on Board of Crashed Boeing 737

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) There were eleven Ukrainian citizens ” two passengers and nine crew members ” on board of Ukraine's Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed in Iran earlier in the day, the country's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Wednesday.

The aircraft, which was heading to Kiev, crashed earlier in the day soon after taking off from Tehran's international airport, with nearly 180 people on board, leaving no survivors.

"There were two Ukrainian citizens on board [among the passengers], and the nine crew members were Ukrainian citizens as well," the NSDC wrote on Twitter.

