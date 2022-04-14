(@FahadShabbir)

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has suspended the activities of political party Opposition Platform For Life, the Unian news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has suspended the activities of political party Opposition Platform For Life, the Unian news agency reported on Thursday.

The party's chairman, Viktor Medvechuk, was detained in Ukraine earlier this week.