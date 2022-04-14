UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities Of Opposition Platform - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of Opposition Platform - Reports

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has suspended the activities of political party Opposition Platform For Life, the Unian news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has suspended the activities of political party Opposition Platform For Life, the Unian news agency reported on Thursday.

The party's chairman, Viktor Medvechuk, was detained in Ukraine earlier this week.

Related Topics

Ukraine Opposition

Recent Stories

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: ..

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: UN relief agencies

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Dur ..

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

2 minutes ago
 No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Indu ..

No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Industries Ministry

2 minutes ago
 RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints ..

RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints in nine months

2 minutes ago
 Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can ..

Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can Be Called Genocide - Macron

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.