Ukraine's Security Council Warns Media Against Heating Up Panic On Security Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov asked the media to reduce the heat around the security situation in the country and to avoid inciting panic.

"There have been a lot of media events in our country lately, a lot of paramilitary fiction in the media. I would like to turn to you, friends, colleagues: reduce the existing tension a little.

The situation that exists, it is completely clear to us, there is no reason for us to panic. I ask everyone to be calm," Danilov said at a briefing following the meeting on Monday.

According to him, the Ukrainian military "are able to fight back" if necessary.

"Each country takes care of itself, and when certain things happen, we must analyze calmly and in a balanced manner and draw conclusions for our country," Danilov said.

