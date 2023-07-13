Open Menu

Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Security Threats To Other Countries -Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Security Threats to Other Countries -Putin

Ukraine has a right to have security guarantees but they should not create security threats to other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukraine has a right to have security guarantees but they should not create security threats to other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin mentioned that Russia is not against discussing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Now about security.

We have said many times that any country has the right to ensure its security. And of course, it has the right to choose the way to achieve this goal, which it considers the most correct for itself. There is only one limitation. It is connected with the fact that achieving the security of one country should not create a threat to another country," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in T ..

Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in Technologies, Agriculture - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to F ..

Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to France

6 minutes ago
 Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Sy ..

Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain PHF calls on ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain D ..

UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain Deal Terms - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zaye ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zayed University&#039;s Board of T ..

25 minutes ago
Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million be ..

Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high schoo ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Regi ..

55 minutes ago
 Kashmir Volleyball Super League last rounds start

Kashmir Volleyball Super League last rounds start

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

2 hours ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

2 hours ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World