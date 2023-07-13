Ukraine has a right to have security guarantees but they should not create security threats to other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukraine has a right to have security guarantees but they should not create security threats to other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin mentioned that Russia is not against discussing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Now about security.

We have said many times that any country has the right to ensure its security. And of course, it has the right to choose the way to achieve this goal, which it considers the most correct for itself. There is only one limitation. It is connected with the fact that achieving the security of one country should not create a threat to another country," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.