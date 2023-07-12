Open Menu

Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic Security - G7 Declaration

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Ukraine's security is inseparable from the Euro-Atlantic security, the G7 group said in its declaration adopted on Wednesday, adding that they will support Kiev as long as required

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine's security is inseparable from the Euro-Atlantic security, the G7 group said in its declaration adopted on Wednesday, adding that they will support Kiev as long as required.

"We affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region ... We will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian 'aggression', for as long as it takes.

According to the declaration, the G7 countries are launching negotiations with Ukraine to formalize its support to Kiev.

"We will direct our teams to begin these discussions immediately," the declaration read, adding that consultations on determining "appropriate steps" will be launched "in the event of future Russian armed attack.

The declaration also provides for further development of Ukraine's "defense industrial base."

