Ukraine's Security Service Claims Medvedchuk Transferred Secret Military Data To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:26 AM

Ukraine's Security Service Claims Medvedchuk Transferred Secret Military Data to Russia

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's security service, said on Tuesday that Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life, allegedly transferred secret military data to his party member Taras Kozak who was visiting Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's security service, said on Tuesday that Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life, allegedly transferred secret military data to his party member Taras Kozak who was visiting Russia.

"This episode took place in August 2020.

Medvedchuk sent secret data on the location of the hidden military unit of the armed forces of Ukraine, its personnel and combat training to Kozak, who was then located on the territory of Russia, and, most likely, is there today. A kind of a gift to Russian special services. According to the investigation, it [the Russian side] received this information," Bakanov said during a briefing.

More Stories From World

