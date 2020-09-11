Ukraine's Security Service has launched 15 new cases against former President Petro Poroshenko, including charges of treason and financing terrorism, lawyer Igor Golovan said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Ukraine's Security Service has launched 15 new cases against former President Petro Poroshenko, including charges of treason and financing terrorism, lawyer Igor Golovan said on Friday.

"On September 4, as many as 15 new cases were opened, which are in fact aimed against opposition leader and Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko.

This time, [cases were initiated] by the Security Service of Ukraine," Golovan said at a press conference.

According to the lawyer, the criminal probe was launched into "infringement on territorial integrity", "coup", "high treason", "appropriation of a piece of property", "financing terrorism" and "interference in operation of computer networks' electronic computing machines."