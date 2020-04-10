(@FahadShabbir)

The Security Service of Ukraine has proposed extending the ban on Russian social networks, namely Odnoklassniki and VKontakte, in the country for another three years, the relevant proposals were submitted to the National Security and Defense Council, the body's press service said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Security Service of Ukraine has proposed extending the ban on Russian social networks, namely Odnoklassniki and VKontakte, in the country for another three years, the relevant proposals were submitted to the National Security and Defense Council, the body's press service said on Friday.

In May 2017, the Ukrainian authorities banned access to the designated social networks, as well as Yandex and Mail.ru for three years. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that by denying access, Kiev wanted to block alternative sources of information. The restriction is due to expire this year.

"The Security Service of Ukraine proposes to extend the sanctions against Russian social networks Odnoklassniki and VKontakte for another three years.

Head of the Service Ivan Bakanov has introduced the relevant proposals to the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the ban, the number of Ukrainian users of these social networks has decreased by three times.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Kiev has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.