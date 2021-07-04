(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Ukrainian Security Service and the Israeli embassy in Kiev have conducted a joint counter-terrorism exercise, practicing a hostage rescue operation in a synagogue building, the service's office in Kiev said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian Security Service, together with the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine, conducted special tactics training in Kiev ... Per the script of the exercise, notional 'terrorists' took hostage the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the State of Israel and believers, who were in the synagogue building," the office said on Facebook.

The exercise, which was held in the Brodsky Synagogue, went well, with "hostages" being successfully released and "terrorists" apprehended.