KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) There will be no public referendum on a law on granting a special status to Ukraine's Donbas region, Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the authorities would not make any significant efforts for the settlement of the situation in Donbas without receiving approval from Ukrainians.

"There is no law on a referendum which would allow [holding it] quickly in case this is necessary. At the same time, there are procedures for considering bills inside committees ... that allow keeping all Ukrainian citizens well informed on what is going on," Yaremenko said live on the 1+1 tv channel late on Thursday, when asked if the law on Donbas' special status would be put to a referendum.

On Tuesday, the Contact Group on Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk agreed on the so-called "Steinmeier formula," which stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status. Kiev's agreement on giving the special status to Donbas was met with protests in several cities in Ukraine.