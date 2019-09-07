UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Sentsov Convicted On Terrorism Charges In Russia Returns Home

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Ukraine's Sentsov Convicted on Terrorism Charges in Russia Returns Home

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, has arrived in Ukraine along with Roman Sushchenko and Alexander Kolchenko as part of Russia-Ukraine detainees release deal

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, has arrived in Ukraine along with Roman Sushchenko and Alexander Kolchenko as part of Russia-Ukraine detainees release deal.

Their return is broadcast by local television channels.

According to the list of released detainees, a total of 35 people have arrived in Ukraine.

Sentsov and Kolchenko were both sentenced to long prison terms in Russia for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea. Sushchenko was sentenced on espionage charges.

