Ukraine's Share In EU Exports Peaks In March To 1.7% After Disruptions - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Ukraine's Share in EU Exports Peaks in March to 1.7% After Disruptions - Eurostat

Ukraine's share in the European Union's exports peaked in March and stood at 1.7% after the disruptions caused by the launch of Russia's special military operation, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ukraine's share in the European Union's exports peaked in March and stood at 1.7% after the disruptions caused by the launch of Russia's special military operation, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday.

"In December 2022, Ukraine's share in extra-EU exports surpassed the previous year's figures and, following declines in the first months of 2023, culminated in a peak in March 2023 (1.7%)," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistical office also said that Ukraine's share in the EU's imports had slightly decreased in January 2023 compared to January 2021 (0.9% compared to 1.0%), while remaining consistent in February and March compared to the levels recorded before the start of the special military operation.

Meanwhile, an analysis of trade in six key products, ranked by their importance in the bloc's imports, showed an increase in Ukraine's share in five of them when comparing the first quarter of 2023 with the same period of 2022, Eurostat added.

The largest increase was recorded for soybean oil, which rose by 19.2 percentage points (pp) over the same period, as well as rapeseed, sunflower oil, wood and maize.

However, the share of iron and steel imports from Ukraine decreased by 3.1 pp in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, the statistics showed.

In May 2022, the EU Council approved the European Commission's proposal to suspend all import duties on Ukrainian goods. The measures adopted include the full elimination of import duties on industrial goods, import duties on fruit and vegetables, as well as anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures on steel imports for a period of one year.

The current duty-free import regime under the 2022 agreement will continue until June 5, 2023.

