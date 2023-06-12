UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Shelling Of Donetsk Leaves 20-Year-Old Woman Dead, Injuring Her Child

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Ukraine's Shelling of Donetsk Leaves 20-Year-Old Woman Dead, Injuring Her Child

A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

An artillery shell has hit the area around a railway station, killing the woman and injuring her two-year-old child, the correspondent added.

The Donetsk People's Republic's mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes confirmed that the women had been killed by Ukraine's shelling, adding, however, that her child was not injured.

The JCCC said earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic over 30 times over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Died Donetsk Women

Recent Stories

NATO Should Offer Ukraine Pathway to Membership at ..

NATO Should Offer Ukraine Pathway to Membership at Vilnius Summit - Estonian Law ..

3 minutes ago
 ICC Representatives Confirm Visit to Areas Around ..

ICC Representatives Confirm Visit to Areas Around Damaged Kakhovka Dam

3 minutes ago
 SECP team met with Special Secretary Finance GoKPK ..

SECP team met with Special Secretary Finance GoKPK

50 seconds ago
 Sindh Sports Departments starts summer camps to pr ..

Sindh Sports Departments starts summer camps to promote extra-curricular activit ..

22 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of firing on police van

IGP takes notice of firing on police van

22 minutes ago
 Nanbais serve notices for defying govt notified ra ..

Nanbais serve notices for defying govt notified rates

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.