DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the city of Donetsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

An artillery shell has hit the area around a railway station, killing the woman and injuring her two-year-old child, the correspondent added.

The Donetsk People's Republic's mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes confirmed that the women had been killed by Ukraine's shelling, adding, however, that her child was not injured.

The JCCC said earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic over 30 times over the past 24 hours.