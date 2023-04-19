UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Shelling Of Nova Kakhovka City Results In Injuries - Administration

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Ukraine's Shelling of Nova Kakhovka City Results in Injuries - Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Ukraine's mortar shelling of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region on Wednesday morning resulted in injuries, the entire city is under fire, a part of the city cut off from power supply, the administration of the Kakhovka district said.

"Today, on April 19, since 5:30 a.m. (02:30 GMT) Nova Kakhovka has been being shelled by Ukronazis. The entire city is under fire. There are already wounded," the administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the shelling is targeting hospitals, ambulance stations, and the area of the city market. There are wounded people in one of the buildings.

A part of the city was cut off from the power grid due to damage to a power line, the statement said.

The shelling of residential neighborhoods and the center of Nova Kakhovka is being carried out with the use of 120 mm mortars, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Kherson region, said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the Kakhovka district said that Ukraine's troops intensified attacks on the city and nearest villages and urged citizens to remain in cover.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military also intensified shelling of settlements located in the vicinity of the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Vasylivka, Tokmak, Polohy, and the village of Vodiane.

Rogov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr "Zelenskyy may portray an attempted counteroffensive to ask the West for money," adding that one only can guess what this attack is connected to.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Tokmak Vladimir Putin Kherson Money April May Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

7 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

7 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

8 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.