SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Ukraine's mortar shelling of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region on Wednesday morning resulted in injuries, the entire city is under fire, a part of the city cut off from power supply, the administration of the Kakhovka district said.

"Today, on April 19, since 5:30 a.m. (02:30 GMT) Nova Kakhovka has been being shelled by Ukronazis. The entire city is under fire. There are already wounded," the administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the shelling is targeting hospitals, ambulance stations, and the area of the city market. There are wounded people in one of the buildings.

A part of the city was cut off from the power grid due to damage to a power line, the statement said.

The shelling of residential neighborhoods and the center of Nova Kakhovka is being carried out with the use of 120 mm mortars, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Kherson region, said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the Kakhovka district said that Ukraine's troops intensified attacks on the city and nearest villages and urged citizens to remain in cover.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military also intensified shelling of settlements located in the vicinity of the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Vasylivka, Tokmak, Polohy, and the village of Vodiane.

Rogov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr "Zelenskyy may portray an attempted counteroffensive to ask the West for money," adding that one only can guess what this attack is connected to.