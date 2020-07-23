UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Shmyhal Leaves For Brussels For 1st Official Visit In Prime Minister Capacity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Ukraine's Shmyhal Leaves for Brussels for 1st Official Visit in Prime Minister Capacity

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has embarked on his first official visit to Brussels on Thursday, touting important talks that await him there

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has embarked on his first official visit to Brussels on Thursday, touting important talks that await him there.

Shmyhal was appointed prime minister on March 4, replacing Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"#Brussels awaits. It is symbolic that my first official visit will be to the capital of the #EU Флаг Ев�опейского Союза. After all, the movement towards integration with the EU and #NATO is a constant path and priority for our government. Important negotiations and agreements are ahead. Stay tuned," Shmyhal tweeted, posting a photo of him with Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and National Bank of Ukraine Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko aboard a plane.

The goal of bringing the country into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been a fixture of several Ukrainian administrations.

In 2015, the Ukraine-European Union Association Agreement was signed, creating a broad framework for cooperation in various areas to make Kiev a full-fledged member of the EU sometime in the future.

Kiev's ambitions of NATO integration are currently undermined by Hungary's opposition over Ukraine's language policies, which are said to violate the rights of the country's Hungarian minority.

