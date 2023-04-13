Close
Ukraine's Shmyhal Reiterates Plea For Longer Range Missiles, Jets During US Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine's Shmyhal Reiterates Plea for Longer Range Missiles, Jets During US Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his visit to Washington on Wednesday urged the United States to reconsider its policy and provide Kiev with longer range missiles and fighter jets.

"We also ask you to reconsider the possibility of providing Ukraine with longer range missiles," Shmyhal said during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Kiev is also inviting the United States to "once again demonstrate its leadership" by providing Ukraine with F-15 or F-16 aircraft, Shmyhal stated.

To achieve a positive outcome to the conflict, Ukraine also needs additional heavy artillery, mortars and ammunition, as well as air defense systems, which could minimize the impact of Russian airstrikes, the minister added.

Austin, in turn, expressed confidence that the US and its partners will be able to help Ukraine in meeting its defense needs "through this spring and beyond." He also promised to continue convening the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to coordinate support for Ukraine's urgent and long-term needs.

The secretary pointed out that the US's decision to send Javelin anti-armor weapons, air defense capabilities, armored vehicles, long-range rocket artillery allowed Ukraine to make a clear and direct difference on the battlefield.

