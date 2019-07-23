(@imziishan)

The preliminary results of the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine, which suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with over 42 percent, mean that he would have all the means to and no excuses not to push for a policy that prioritizes Ukraine's national interests, particularly achieving peace in Donbas, in the Ukrainian legislature, a member of the European Parliament, Thierry Mariani, told Sputnik on Monday

"What's positive is that the president has the full power, which means that he will have all the means to do something and he will have no excuse to do nothing," Mariani said.

Speaking about other parties, he said that weak results of former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party show that the old political elite is vastly rejected by people.

"We will see whether Zelenskyy prioritizes Ukraine's interests, and in this case he has to prioritize the agreement in Donbas, prioritize resumption of relations with Russia, or he continues what [his predecessor Petro] Poroshenko had been doing - being and instrument and a servant to American politics - and in this case the situation can only get worse," Mariani said.

He also stressed that while the pro-Russian Opposition Platform For Life party came second [with 13 percent], their result lacked votes from the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after what they considered to be a coup in 2014, as their residents, who share an overwhelmingly favorable stance toward Russia, were banned from voting.

The latest data from Ukraine's Central Election Commission suggest that Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with 42.93 percent. The Opposition Platform For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 12.93 percent, followed by Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.29 percent. Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party gathers 8.14 percent of the vote, and the Voice party of famous rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has 6.03 percent.

The CEC has to announce the final results no later than August 5.