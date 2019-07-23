UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Snap Vote Results Leave Zelenskyy With 'No Excuse To Do Nothing' - EU Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:26 AM

Ukraine's Snap Vote Results Leave Zelenskyy With 'No Excuse to Do Nothing' - EU Lawmaker

The preliminary results of the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine, which suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with over 42 percent, mean that he would have all the means to and no excuses not to push for a policy that prioritizes Ukraine's national interests, particularly achieving peace in Donbas, in the Ukrainian legislature, a member of the European Parliament, Thierry Mariani, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The preliminary results of the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine, which suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with over 42 percent, mean that he would have all the means to and no excuses not to push for a policy that prioritizes Ukraine's national interests, particularly achieving peace in Donbas, in the Ukrainian legislature, a member of the European Parliament, Thierry Mariani, told Sputnik on Monday.

"What's positive is that the president has the full power, which means that he will have all the means to do something and he will have no excuse to do nothing," Mariani said.

Speaking about other parties, he said that weak results of former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party show that the old political elite is vastly rejected by people.

"We will see whether Zelenskyy prioritizes Ukraine's interests, and in this case he has to prioritize the agreement in Donbas, prioritize resumption of relations with Russia, or he continues what [his predecessor Petro] Poroshenko had been doing - being and instrument and a servant to American politics - and in this case the situation can only get worse," Mariani said.

He also stressed that while the pro-Russian Opposition Platform For Life party came second [with 13 percent], their result lacked votes from the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after what they considered to be a coup in 2014, as their residents, who share an overwhelmingly favorable stance toward Russia, were banned from voting.

The latest data from Ukraine's Central Election Commission suggest that Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with 42.93 percent. The Opposition Platform For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 12.93 percent, followed by Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.29 percent. Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party gathers 8.14 percent of the vote, and the Voice party of famous rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has 6.03 percent.

The CEC has to announce the final results no later than August 5.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence August All From Agreement Share Opposition

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

26 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

26 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque makes top 5 global landm ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.