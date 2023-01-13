(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A Ukrainian soldier said on Thursday evening that his unit has been abandoned by Kiev with no food, low supplies of water and ammunition, and wounded soldiers in the city of Soledar.

"We tried to withdraw ourselves... If there is no order to withdraw today, we will most likely not have time to leave... We were told that we would be withdrawn. And now we аre just abandoned," the soldier told CNN over the phone.

He said that his unit had run out of food, was running low on water, and had some ammunition and several wounded soldiers.

"The last evacuation was three days ago. The order was to hold out to the very end. Judging by the sounds of the battle, our neighbors (other units) either withdrew or were ordered to withdraw.

We were told to hold out," he said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian airborne units had blocked the northern and southern parts of Soledar. Later in the day, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the city had come under the full control of the Russian forces.

The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.