Ukraine's Soldiers Mark Easter On The Front Line
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Région de Donetsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In a small house near the front line, the location a closely guarded secret, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers gathered for a copious breakfast to celebrate the Orthodox Easter.
Gathered in a canteen, where the windows were blacked out with tarpaulins, the men of the 24th motorised brigade lined up in front of the chaplain.
Under the harsh light of the lightbulb, the faces appeared tired after more than two years of harrowing warfare.
Singing, prayers, blessing: the service lasted nearly an hour before the soldiers sat down to a breakfast of chicken, mashed potato, cakes and sodas.
"In the context of the day-to-day military work, this is a spiritual relief, a spiritual uplifting," said one soldier, 49-year-old Igor Kotsko.
"It also gives you a lot of strength. To keep your morale up, to keep fighting the enemy," he added.
Rostyslav Osushan, the 39-year-old military chaplain, shared the soldiers' meal, seated beside them.
"In war, life and death are so close," he said. "And yet you have to see and feel the inner strength, which you can only get from the spirit."
The men were celebrating Easter at a time when Russian forces have been making frontline gains because of the lack of weapons and ammunitions on the Ukrainian side.
Asked what the troops needed most badly, Osushan replied: "Ammunition and God.
"
"You need ammunition, good weapons, and you also need to have a strong inner resilience," he added. "It's psychology, and you also need to have spiritual power. So you need both."
Just a few dozen kilometres away to the south, a small village next to the front line serves as the base for the 59th mechanised brigade.
This time, it is a visiting chaplain who comes by to celebrate Easter with a handful of the unit's soldiers gathered in front of a house.
"It's a chance for my guys to relax, those who are here," said Mykola Panyshenko, the group's 45-year-old commander. "For whether you're in the trenches or here, you have to get your job done at all times."
Panyshenko, who has led the brigade, which has been in position here since November 2022, did not join his men for the service.
"You know, if there was a lot of God here, there wouldn't be so many deaths," he said. "And there are a lot of deaths here. There is a lot of pain and suffering.
"I understand that God protects Ukraine, because Ukraine is still holding on. The whole world is helping Ukraine. But here, at the front, in these trenches, there is certainly a lot more death than God," Panyshenko added.
On the horizon, plumes of dark smoke rose up into the blue sky, as the sound of artillery and heavy explosions carried across to the house, not far away.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
More Stories From World
-
N. Macedonia elections set to ramp up tensions with EU neighbours4 minutes ago
-
Chad's presidential poll to exacerbate north-south divide4 minutes ago
-
Ex-minister Mulino leads presidential race as Panama counts votes5 minutes ago
-
Bodies identified as Australian, US surfers murdered in Mexico5 minutes ago
-
Panama's president-elect Mulino, from the farm to the hot seat5 minutes ago
-
Israel army says 'encourages' eastern Rafah residents to leave for 'humanitarian area'5 minutes ago
-
'Everybody is vulnerable': Fake US school audio stokes AI alarm15 minutes ago
-
Polls close in Panama vote with eight presidential contenders15 minutes ago
-
Bodies in Mexico presumed to be missing surfers have bullet wounds to head15 minutes ago
-
Mind the 'Gap': Fuellkrug has Dortmund dreaming of Champions League final15 minutes ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition25 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and PSG aim to seize moment in Champions League semi-final25 minutes ago