MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) An agent of Ukraine's special services was apprehended with the mainour in Russia's western city of Tula for collecting information on Russia's prospective small arms, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"In Tula, a Ukrainian citizen was detained red-handed, who collected information about new weapons and secret technical documentation, which constituted a state secret," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainee was acting on instruction of the Ukrainian intelligence and sought recruiting employees of Russia's defense enterprises to obtain "legally protected information about prospective developments in the field of small arms." the FSB added.

A criminal probe into espionage was initiated.