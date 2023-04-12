Close
Ukraine's Spring Counteroffensive Delayed By Weather, Ammunition Shortage - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Ukraine's expected spring counteroffensive has been delayed by weather, slow equipment supply and ammunition shortage, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukraine's expected spring counteroffensive has been delayed by weather, slow equipment supply and ammunition shortage, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The situation further contributes to fears of a stalemate, the report said.

The alleged recent leak of US military and intelligence documents, including those shedding light on the condition of Ukraine's military, is another factor that could force commanders to review plans, the newspaper noted.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told The Hill that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive as late as this summer.

In preparing to do so, Ukraine does not feel the pressure from friends and partners, he added.

Ukrainian National Security secretary Oleksiy Danilov, meanwhile, said in an interview to the ARD broadcaster that Kiev will decide when to launch the counteroffensive "at the latest possible moment."

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not rule out that Ukraine will begin a counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, has said that Kiev does not have enough reserves to launch a successful counteroffensive.

