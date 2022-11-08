UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Star Novelist Kurkov Tours World For War 'duty'

Brutal reality has stopped Ukraine's internationally renowned novelist Andrey Kurkov from writing fiction, so instead he is telling the story of the Russian invasion to the world

Brutal reality has stopped Ukraine's internationally renowned novelist Andrey Kurkov from writing fiction, so instead he is telling the story of the Russian invasion to the world.

The 61-year-old, famed for his satirical Russian-language novel "Death and the Penguin", has become a kind of travelling cultural spokesman for Ukraine's war effort.

His ready smile belies the tiredness resulting from criss-crossing European and US literary festivals to discuss his new non-fiction work, "Diary of an Invasion".

"It's my contribution, it's actually my duty," Kurkov tells AFP in an interview at the Crossing Border festival in the Dutch city of The Hague, fresh off the plane from Germany.

"I'm on the western front, not on the eastern front. The eastern front is very dangerous, the western front is less dangerous -- but I think it is also important." As Kyiv's troops make gains in the east and south, Kurkov says his job is to "explain to Western audiences what they don't know and don't understand about Ukraine." Exempt by age from the travel ban for Ukrainian men from 18-60, Kurkov has had an "exhausting" travel schedule to promote the book.

His vivid and heart-breaking diary paints a picture of life in Ukraine from December, when war was looming, until July.

From his family's flight from Kyiv, to stories of survival under siege and grandmothers carrying their roosters on trains, Kurkov teases out often surreal details.

More Stories From World

