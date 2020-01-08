KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine will conduct unscheduled inspections of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), whose plane crashed in Iran, regarding flight safety, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Wednesday.

"The State Aviation Administration will conduct unscheduled inspections of the UIA flight safety status," Honcharuk wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.