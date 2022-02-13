UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's State Aviation Service Says No Grounds For Closing Airspace Over Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukraine sees no grounds for closing the sky over the country at the moment, the head of the country's aviation agency, Oleksandr Bilchuk, said Sunday.

"Airspace over Ukraine remains open, the State Aviation Administration continues to analyze the situation.

There are no grounds for closing the sky over Ukraine today. The situation is stable," Bilchuk told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

Ukrainian SkyUp airline said earlier on Sunday that global insurance companies had notified Ukrainian air carriers about the termination of aircraft insurance when flying over the country due to the risk of hostilities, prompting owners to demand the urgent return of leased planes to the EU.

>