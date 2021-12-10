(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told RBC-Ukraine that it did not have information about the incident involving the Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass, which was heading towards the Kerch Strait.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass is moving toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course.