MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed on Thursday the crash of a fighter jet in the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine on October 12.

"SBI officials are investigating the circumstances of the crash of a fighter jet in the Vinnytsia region, which took place at around 9 p.m. (18:00 GMT) on October 12, 2022 during an air raid alert," the SBI wrote on Telegram.

A MiG-29K fighter jet was sent to intercept Shahed-136 suicide drones, but after destroying five of them, the plane collided with destroyed drone debris, was damaged and crashed near a village northeast of Vinnytsia, according to the bureau. The pilot managed to eject and is currently in hospital.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that two jets crashed on October 11-12 in the Poltava region, adding that there were no civilian victims.

On Thursday, air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine. This was the fourth consecutive day the sirens were heard in the country following Russian missile and drone strikes.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes against infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military, including facilities related to energy and connectivity. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was because Moscow could not leave without a response Kiev's crimes against Russian civilian infrastructure, meaning primarily the explosion on the Crimean bridge.