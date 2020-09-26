UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's State Emergency Service Says One Of An-26 Plane Crash Survivors Died In Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

One of the two survivors of the An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has died from their injuries in hospital, the country's State Emergency Service said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) One of the two survivors of the An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has died from their injuries in hospital, the country's State Emergency Service said on Saturday.

The An-26 military plane, which had 27 people on board, crashed near the town of Chuguev in Kharkiv Region on Friday evening.

At that time, investigators said that the bodies of 22 people had been found, and two individuals were receiving intensive care treatment in hospital.

"At 10:50 [07:50 GMT], an individual who was in hospital in critical condition due to the plane crash died," the State Emergency Service stated.

At the same time, emergency officials said that a search was still ongoing to find three other individuals who were involved in the crash.

Earlier on Saturday, the governor of Kharkiv Region, Oleksiy Kucher, said that the other survivor of the crash did not appear to be in critical condition.

