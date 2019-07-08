(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukraine 's Security Service, a state security agency reporting directly to the president, will probe a national tv channel charged with treason for planning a video link with Russia , Chief Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said on Monday.

He noted that charges had been filed against NewsOne despite the fact that the broadcaster had canceled its planned video conference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has been asked to urgently investigate this incident," Lutsenko told reporters at an aired briefing.

Summonses have been issued to the Ukrainian channel's owner Taras Kozak and chief producer Vasily Golovanov. They will be questioned on Wednesday, Lutsenko said. The channel faces a freeze on its accounts and assets.