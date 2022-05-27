Ukraine's statehood is under threat and it may be forced to merge with Poland, former President Viktor Yanukovych said on Friday, adding that Kiev will have to negotiate with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Ukraine's statehood is under threat and it may be forced to merge with Poland, former President Viktor Yanukovych said on Friday, adding that Kiev will have to negotiate with Moscow.

"No matter how painful it is for me to write about this today, but the statehood of Ukraine is in extreme danger. It is threatened with complete destruction.

At the same time, we are talking not only about the risk of losing vast territories in the south and east of the country," Yanukovych said, adding that Ukraine "may be forced" to de-facto merge with Poland.

The former president also said that Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia.

"As for Russia, Ukraine will have to sit down at the negotiating table with it. The West and the United States will push it to this, among others. Nothing can last forever and arms supplies to Ukraine are no exception in this case," Yanukovych said.