Open Menu

Ukraine's Statistics Service Says Under Cyberattack, Suspends Data Provision To Military

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Ukraine's Statistics Service Says Under Cyberattack, Suspends Data Provision to Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The State Statistics Committee of Ukraine said on Wednesday that it was subjected to a cyberattack, and the provision of data related to economy, demography, employment and labor migration to the General Staff of the Ukrainian troops was suspended.

"The State Statistics Committee of Ukraine has been subjected to a cyberattack.

At the moment, our employees, together with CERT-UA (Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine) specialists, are trying to deal with its consequences. Due to the disruption of the work we have stopped providing statistical data to the authorities of Ukraine, the media, scientific communities and other organizations," the statistics service said in a statement on social media.

The service added that it also halted the provision of statistical data related to economy, demography, employment and labor migration to the General Staff of Ukrainian armed forces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Social Media Media Employment

Recent Stories

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

50 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

1 hour ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World