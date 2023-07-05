MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The State Statistics Committee of Ukraine said on Wednesday that it was subjected to a cyberattack, and the provision of data related to economy, demography, employment and labor migration to the General Staff of the Ukrainian troops was suspended.

"The State Statistics Committee of Ukraine has been subjected to a cyberattack.

At the moment, our employees, together with CERT-UA (Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine) specialists, are trying to deal with its consequences. Due to the disruption of the work we have stopped providing statistical data to the authorities of Ukraine, the media, scientific communities and other organizations," the statistics service said in a statement on social media.

The service added that it also halted the provision of statistical data related to economy, demography, employment and labor migration to the General Staff of Ukrainian armed forces.